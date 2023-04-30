Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.24.

NYSE:HAL opened at $32.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 160,740 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,436 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

