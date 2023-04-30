Atlantic Securities Boosts Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $330.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Atlantic Securities from $290.00 to $330.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSFT. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Microsoft from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered Microsoft from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Microsoft from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $347.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $322.88.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $307.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.56. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $308.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $2.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft



Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

