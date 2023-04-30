AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives $59.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. AtriCure has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.90 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in AtriCure by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AtriCure by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,141 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AtriCure by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,125 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,092,000 after purchasing an additional 46,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.