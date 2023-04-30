Audius Price Hits $0.30 (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market cap of $310.16 million and $8.21 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Audius Token Profile

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,174,306,641 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,045,289,093 tokens. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

