Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Decreased by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,414 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 4.4% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $50,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.27. The firm has a market cap of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.00.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

