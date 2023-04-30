Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.13-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.82 billion-$17.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.91 billion.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.00. 2,427,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.27. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $240.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 143,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,208,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $1,374,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.