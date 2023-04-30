Avalanche (AVAX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $133.50 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.57 billion and $133.50 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for $16.95 or 0.00059376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00039565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021667 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006683 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 424,458,534 coins and its circulating supply is 328,395,814 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

