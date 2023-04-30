Avalanche Market Capitalization Achieves $5.65 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $17.23 or 0.00058545 BTC on major exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion and approximately $116.68 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 424,273,402 coins and its circulating supply is 328,210,682 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

