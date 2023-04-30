Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.85-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:AVY traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.48. 747,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.31. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $204.37. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.29.

In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,055,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,948 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 49.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

