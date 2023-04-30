Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.85-$9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE AVY traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.10 and a 200 day moving average of $180.31. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

AVY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $212.29.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $150,135.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

