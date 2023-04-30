AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 237,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at AxoGen

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $136,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,550.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AxoGen by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,905,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,241,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,164,722 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,803,000 after buying an additional 78,841 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AxoGen Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXGN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 70,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,307. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. Analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About AxoGen

(Get Rating)

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.