B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,587,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,411,205 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,841,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,440.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,962,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737,383 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,485,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,308,000 after acquiring an additional 42,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,940,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,518,000 after acquiring an additional 46,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.94 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.98.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

