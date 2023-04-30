B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,405 Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVY. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVY opened at $174.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.19.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.29.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,666.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares in the company, valued at $102,666.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

