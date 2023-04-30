B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Up 69.2% in April

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILYL traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,556. B. Riley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.4609 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

