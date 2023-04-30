Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Marathon Asset Management Ltd

Marathon Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 557,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,390 shares during the quarter. Baidu comprises about 1.7% of Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marathon Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $63,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,078,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $361,721,000 after purchasing an additional 358,213 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.1% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,639,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $349,165,000 after purchasing an additional 221,092 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Baidu by 81.3% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,481,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $174,069,000 after acquiring an additional 664,373 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,298,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $152,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 749,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after acquiring an additional 14,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $167.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of Baidu stock traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $120.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,958. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Profile

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.