Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. Balchem had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $232.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share.

Balchem Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ BCPC traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.40. The company had a trading volume of 96,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,335. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.75 and a 200 day moving average of $130.47. Balchem has a 1-year low of $110.15 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Balchem from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Balchem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total value of $381,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,335.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Balchem in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 269.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

