BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Price Target Cut to $73.00

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut BancFirst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $79.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.06. BancFirst has a one year low of $70.76 and a one year high of $118.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 40.57%. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director H E. Rainbolt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.08 per share, with a total value of $51,856.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $52,300.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $210,772.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 80.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in BancFirst by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 13.7% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 23.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 36.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

