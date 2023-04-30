Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Short Interest Up 23.1% in April

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,170,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 31st total of 10,700,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $35.72. 6,235,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.37. Bank OZK has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $49.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.40%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

