Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Short Interest Down 30.6% in April

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 110,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth $194,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

BSET traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.35. The company had a trading volume of 17,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,159. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $128.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.22, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.