Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $47.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.08. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $37.35 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.77%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,752 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,171,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,817,000 after purchasing an additional 68,347 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

