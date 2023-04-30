Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,193,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,003 shares during the quarter. AvidXchange accounts for about 16.8% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned 4.12% of AvidXchange worth $81,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 18.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 14.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of AvidXchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on AvidXchange from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.95.

AvidXchange Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AVDX opened at $7.43 on Friday. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $11.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 32.02%. The firm had revenue of $86.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AvidXchange

In related news, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,862,071.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AvidXchange news, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $8,550,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,979,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,813,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Praeger sold 59,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $564,958.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,409,641 shares in the company, valued at $89,862,071.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AvidXchange Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

Featured Stories

