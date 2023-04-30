Biltmore Family Office LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Biltmore Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,083 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924,692 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $68.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

