Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $80.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 87.74%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

