Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,315 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Get Global X Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ BUG opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $669.22 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.