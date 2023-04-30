Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,315 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ BUG opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.56. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $30.24. The company has a market cap of $669.22 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/24 – 4/28
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.