Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $2.61 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up about 0.5% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $80.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $95.18.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

