Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases New Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,157,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,167,000 after buying an additional 862,222 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,739,693 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,235,000 after purchasing an additional 95,860 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IQVIA by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,558,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $317,661,000 after purchasing an additional 193,590 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,516,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in IQVIA by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,442,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,543,000 after purchasing an additional 162,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.87.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total transaction of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $188.23 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.54 and its 200 day moving average is $208.09.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

