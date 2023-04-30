Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 10,301 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 167,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after acquiring an additional 69,568 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,896,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,230,000 after purchasing an additional 141,440 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,536,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after purchasing an additional 272,942 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV opened at $66.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.03.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

