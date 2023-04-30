Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,003 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up approximately 0.8% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 41.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Intuit by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 16.9% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 26.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU opened at $443.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $490.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $124.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $424.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.38.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.53.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

