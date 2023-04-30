Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2023

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.1% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.84 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.