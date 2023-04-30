Biltmore Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.1% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $751,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 36,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 116,479 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $106.84 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.