Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) Short Interest Update

Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,900 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIOC shares. Brookline Capital Management cut Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Maxim Group lowered Biocept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biocept in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biocept stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biocept, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 103,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biocept at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

BIOC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.27. 48,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,259. Biocept has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Biocept, Inc is an oncology laboratory service company, which engages in the development and marketing of novel laboratory products in the detection of rare cells to include circulating tumor cells. The company was founded on May 12, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

