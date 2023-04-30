BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Short Interest Up 10.8% in April

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the March 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

BLFS traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $758.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.83.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $44.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 85.79%. Analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at BioLife Solutions

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,803,060.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $226,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,765 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Stories

