Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BMEA opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $36.68.
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.
