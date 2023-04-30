Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Receives $39.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Biomea Fusion news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $5,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bihua Chen purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,570,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,126,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Biomea Fusion Trading Up 3.5 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 3,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Biomea Fusion by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMEA opened at $29.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of -1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. Biomea Fusion has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $36.68.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

