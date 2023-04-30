Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) Short Interest Down 32.6% in April

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,400 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the March 31st total of 626,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BTB stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. The stock had a trading volume of 439,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,931. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. Bit Brother has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

About Bit Brother

Bit Brother Ltd. Is a holding company, which engages in the supply and distribution of tea beverages and related products. The company was founded on November 28, 2011 and is headquartered in Changsha, China.

