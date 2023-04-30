Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $28,620.81

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $554.12 billion and approximately $16.90 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $28,620.81 on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.61 or 0.00407440 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00116220 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00025977 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000515 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,360,781 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or GDAX.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.