Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Capitalization Hits $28.11 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $28.11 million and approximately $88,053.71 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00145082 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00063251 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00031001 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00039797 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000154 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

