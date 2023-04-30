BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Reaches $0.0487 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0487 or 0.00000165 BTC on major exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $876,592.91 and approximately $343,198.12 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00027029 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019143 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001122 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,426.63 or 1.00000412 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BDCC is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.04934734 USD and is down -0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $202,255.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

