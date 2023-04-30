BitTorrent-New (BTT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.42 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Over the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $615.95 million and approximately $26.42 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000231 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004285 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003292 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001082 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent-New

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000063 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $13,532,387.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

