BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,929,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284,265 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 12.16% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $166,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 1,021.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000.

NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $45.75 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $43.89.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

