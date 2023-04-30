Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN) Short Interest Down 33.9% in April

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the March 31st total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Ocean Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 375,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 1,484.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after buying an additional 510,578 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 504,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 236,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.47. 746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,288. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29. Blue Ocean Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

About Blue Ocean Acquisition

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

