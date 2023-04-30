BMO Capital Markets Boosts Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Price Target to $19.00

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LTH. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.88.

Life Time Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.97 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.29. Life Time Group has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $21.16.

Institutional Trading of Life Time Group

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.52 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 0.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Life Time Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTH. MSD Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $139,873,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,471,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 716,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 353,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $3,128,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,506,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,935,000 after purchasing an additional 254,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

