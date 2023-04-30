BMO Capital Markets Trims United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Target Price to $180.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UPS. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday. Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $193.58.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $179.81 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $209.39. The company has a market cap of $154.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day moving average of $180.54.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 31st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

