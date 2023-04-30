BNB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $509.14 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $321.17 or 0.01100107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion and $509.14 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,862,847 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,863,026.91088447. The last known price of BNB is 324.08222365 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1302 active market(s) with $1,005,594,675.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.