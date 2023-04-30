BNB 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $509.14 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $321.17 or 0.01100107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion and $509.14 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 155,862,847 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 155,863,026.91088447. The last known price of BNB is 324.08222365 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1302 active market(s) with $1,005,594,675.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
