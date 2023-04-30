Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.41), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.47 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.54%. Boston Beer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Boston Beer updated its FY23 guidance to $6.00-10.00 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $6.00-$10.00 EPS.

Boston Beer Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SAM opened at $317.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $321.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.06. Boston Beer has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $422.75.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at $11,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.58.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

