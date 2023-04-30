Boston Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,945 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 134,811 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,819,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,533,000 after acquiring an additional 72,025 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 44,302 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Insider Activity

Intel Price Performance

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.06. 80,252,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,421,132. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.68, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Further Reading

