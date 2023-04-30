Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.1% of Boston Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Price Performance

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,897 shares of company stock valued at $29,455,233 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV traded up $2.25 on Friday, hitting $151.12. 7,123,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,881,684. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 147.43%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.