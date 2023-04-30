Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1,485.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 157.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded up $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,696,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,409. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $227.00 and a 12 month high of $303.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.71.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

