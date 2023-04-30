Boston Family Office LLC Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,911,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 29.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Zelman & Associates downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

