Boston Family Office LLC Has $4.91 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,218 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after acquiring an additional 68,282 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.9% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after acquiring an additional 33,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

EOG traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.47. 2,715,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,891. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.31. The stock has a market cap of $70.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.