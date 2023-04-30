Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,832 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.56. 59,712,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,799,020. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $334.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.55.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

