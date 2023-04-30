Boston Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.0% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $24,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,036,726,000 after purchasing an additional 406,906 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Tower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,223,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,250,000 after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,635,000 after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in American Tower by 8.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,073,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,321,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 19.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Stock Performance

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $204.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,082,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,579. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.37 and a 200 day moving average of $209.09. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $95.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.00%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.